Osinbajo loses security aide

One of the Police escort riders on the vice president’s convoy has died in a ghastly motor accident.

The security aide, Inspector Ali Gomina died on Friday while on official duty.

According to the statement issued by Laolu Akande, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,

Office of the Vice President, the accident that claimed the life of the Police officer occurred along Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road.

Akande said the Vice President had suspended his scheduled trip because of the dead of the Police officer whom he described as diligent and hardworking.

The statement reads: “With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.

The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the trip.

The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased officer eternal rest in peace”.

