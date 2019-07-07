Osinbajo, Lawan, Sanwo-Olu, others to attend Abuja housing show

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representative Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Mohammed Bala of Bauchi State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo state are among top dignitaries that will attend this year’s Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS).

According to a statement from the organizers, Vice President Osinbajo will lead a delegation of top public officials, governors, ministers, legislators, commissioners, all housing and construction association leaders and private sector CEOs to declare the event open.

The 13th edition of the housing show with over 40,000 participants and over 400 exhibitors, will be present a premium platform of learning and networking for all stakeholders in housing and construction from 23rd to 26th July 2019 in Abuja.

At this year’s edition, international housing expert, Debra Erg of Overseas Private Investment Corporation, USA, will lead a delegation of international investors and experts to Nigeria for the event that will have the most impact in the country’s housing and construction industry.

The show has been reckoned as the number one place for the highest number of international experts in housing and construction, coming to share their experiences and knowledge on the best ways to finance affordable housing, mortgage and construction.

Over 30 speakers from at least 15 countries will be speaking at this year’s event.

