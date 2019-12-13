Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Getso, others nominated for 2019 nation builders award

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, 20 other individuals and organisations will be recognised for their contributions towards the national growth and development.

The President of the Awards, Jepherson Raymond, in a statement said these individuals were nominated by Nigerians for the 2nd edition of Nation Builders Achievers Awards (NBAA) 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The nominations were done via the organisation’s website and they were evaluated according to the set guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The NBAA award recognises exceptional individuals and organisations whose exploits towards the growth and development of Nigeria and Africa have distinguished them as Nation Builders” explains Raymond.

He added that the award seeks to motivate leaders to make sustainable positive impact in the society.

The event is scheduled to take place in Abuja on the third Monday of December 2019.

The award director, Westley Igbo, stated that the journey to prosperity in the region is a tough and complex one that requires collaboration on many levels for progress.

He said “We have the necessary human capital, mental capacity and doggedness to attain any height as a people. We can compete with the best of the best, but first, we must believe and keep pressing for progress.”

He encouraged current and future leaders to remain resilient in their nation building efforts towards the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Some of the people nominated are Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Ahmad Isah, T.S Jack-Rich Tein, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Hajiya Umma Getso and Mrs Noordina Modibbo

Related

Download Daily Trust News App