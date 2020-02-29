Osinbajo, Gowon urge humility in leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), have urged Nigerian leaders to be humble in leadership.

They spoke in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State at the dedication and consecration of Saint Peter’s Anglican Church ultra modern auditorium donated to the Anglican Communion by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

Osinbajo while commending Olanipekun for the donation, said humility in governance elicits stability and removes frictions between leaders and citizens.

“David was the most favoured in the history of mankind despite not being a saint of any kind. If you read your bible, God described David as a man after his heart. Even while trying to describe Jesus, they referred to him as son David. But why was David so favoured? Some said because he sang and danced for God, but that is not the case, it was because he built a tabernacle for God.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“So, when this smart lawyer (Olanipekun) told me a year ago that he was building a house for God, I considered him a wise man. And as you do this, the mind and heart of God will always attend to your supplications,” he said.

Gen. Yakubu Gowon said Olanipekun started fighting for the rights of the people since his days at the University of Lagos in the 70’s, saying that agitation had groomed him for leadership.

“As a student, Olanipekun was attacking my government when I was the military Head of State. He was fighting for students as a leader, so his contributions to the growth of humanity now that he has become a successful lawyer are not surprising,” Gowon said.

Olanipekun in his response, said: “With this donation, I will be more humble. I will never serve any other God except the living God. I stand on this pulpit to tell you that I don’t belong to any secret society. The secret of my life is God”.

He advised Ekiti people to come home and contribute to the development of the state, saying Governor Fayemi alone can’t fix all the problems.

Speaking on behalf of the governors present, Governor Kayode Fayemi described Olanikpekun as an “epitome of humility, decency, compassion, hard work and competence”, who has done Ekiti proud in his chosen career and conduct.

In his sermon after the dedication, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Nicholas Okoh, urged the rich to use their wealth to serve God and humanity, describing this as the best and most rewarding legacy.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App