Osinbajo goes to Kenya for ex-President Moi’s funeral

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the State Funeral for former President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya, in Nairobi tomorrow.
Moi, who died last Tuesday, aged 95, was the second and longest-serving President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.
Laolu Akande, the spokesperson for the Vice President, in a statement issued on Monday, said Osinbajo would be joining other African Heads of State and world leaders expected at the occasion scheduled to hold at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.
The Vice President, who is accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, leaves for Nairobi today and is expected back in Nigeria later tomorrow, February 11, 2020.

