Osinbajo departs for UAE peace forum today, meets Crown Prince tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will today, Sunday December 8, 2019, depart Abuja for the City of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to speak on “The Role of Religions in Promoting Tolerance: From Possibility to Necessity.”

According to a statement issued today by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,

ADVERTISEMENT

Office of the Vice President, Osinbajo’s speech is scheduled as the forum’s keynote address.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The topic of the Vice President’s speech is the theme of the Sixth Assembly of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies opening tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.

Also, tomorrow, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, the Vice President will meet with Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nayan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. Both leaders will discuss bilateral issues on how to continue to expand diplomatic and economic relationships between Nigeria and the UAE.

The Assembly of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies is an annual event organized by the government of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the UAE government, “the Sixth Assembly will build upon the discussions and outputs of previous assemblies, as well as appreciation of the UAE’s decision to proclaim 2019 as the year of ‘tolerance’.

“The Sixth Assembly envisages an opportunity to initiate a civilized dialogue on the formulation of a new concept of tolerance, one that is humane and generous, and to transform a perspective that makes tolerance a religious imperative.”

The Vice President is expected back later on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App