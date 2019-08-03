Osinbajo commissions varsity hybrid solar plant

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday commissioned a 2.8MW solar hybrid power project at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State.

The plant which is the first under the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) of the federal government is being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). Over 7,700 students and 1,819 faculty staff of FUNAI are expected to benefit from the integrated off-grid power policy and enable them access to clean reliable energy.

Osinbajo encouraged Nigerians to embrace the emerging renewable off-grid energy sector, saying the country is undergoing an energy transformation.

He said, “With growing solar generation, in particular, a more decentralized energy system is emerging as we encourage more private sector participation, in collaboration with the federal government.”

REA Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Damilola Ogunbiyi, said the EEP aims at developing off-grid, dedicated and independent power plants, as well as rehabilitating existing distribution infrastructure to supply clean and reliable power to 37 federal universities and seven affiliated university teaching hospitals.

“This programme will undoubtedly improve the quality of education, research, and health care services at our federal universities and teaching hospitals. I’m proud of the role that women have played in the successful implementation of this project from the head of the project being a woman to the female STEM students that all worked on the project,” she noted.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Odusote Abimbola, said the programme signifies the government’s commitment to protecting the environment and reversing the harmful effects of climate change.

The EPC contractor and Chief Executive Officer, Sterling & Wilson, Deepak Thakur said the plant would decommission petrol and diesel generators with a capacity of 1.54MW, and create a cleaner and environmentally friendly environment for the community.

