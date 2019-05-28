Osinbajo commissions N4.2bn Gombe Int’l Conference Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday commissioned the N4.2bn International Conference Centre built by Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo’s administration.

Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, also commissioned the Gombe City Gate, Tumfure Dual Carriageway, a road named after him and several other projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osinbajo said the Federal Government was working hard to diversify the economy by reviving industries and the agricultural sector to avoid another economic recession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App