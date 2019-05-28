  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Osinbajo commissions N4.2bn Gombe Int’l Conference Centre
ADVERTISEMENT

Osinbajo commissions N4.2bn Gombe Int’l Conference Centre

By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe Published Date

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday commissioned the N4.2bn International Conference Centre built by Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo’s administration.

Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, also commissioned the Gombe City Gate, Tumfure Dual Carriageway, a road named after him and several other projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osinbajo said the Federal Government was working hard to diversify the economy by reviving industries and the agricultural sector to avoid another economic recession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.