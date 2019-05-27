Osinbajo commissions N4.2bn Gombe conference centre, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday commissioned a N4.2 billion International Conference Centre constructed by Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo administration during a one-day working visit to the state.

Daily Trust reports that Osinbajo represented President Muhammadu Buhari who was earlier billed to commission the projects.

The vice president also commissioned the Gombe City Gate, Tumfure Dual Carriageway, a road named after him and several roads constructed by the Dankwambo-led administration in Gombe metropolis.

Prof. Osinbajo also commissioned the remodelled Hassan Central Primary School, Women and Children Hospital and Tankers Parking Bay and College of Medical Sciences of the Gombe State University, among others.

Speaking while commissioning the projects, Osinbajo said the projects are in line with President Buhari’s policy to uplift healthcare, provide quantitative education and infrastructure to boost the economy.

He commended Governor Dankwambo for executing the projects for the benefit of people of the state.

Our correspondent reports that the vice president was accompanied during the visit by the Minister of Environment, Sulaiman Hassan Zarma.

