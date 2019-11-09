Osinbajo arrives Ogun for ground breaking of Wagon Assembly Plant

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is set to perform the ground breaking of Wagon Assembly Plant today at Kajola in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Osinbajo arrived Kajola in a train from Iju in Lagos in company of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, Chairman, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), among other dignitaries at exactly 11:50 a.m.

The plant would be constructed by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) to drive the railway modernization initiative of the Federal Government.

Though the project is going to be fully owned by the Chinese corporation, it is part of the agreement reached with CCECC by the Ministry of Transportation.

The CCECC is handling the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge project which is nearing completion.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had said the Assembly plant would be owned and operated by the CCECC, saying when the project comes on stream, the Federal Government would patronize it by buying locomotives from the Assembly plant.

This is expected to save the country huge amount of foreign exchange to import locomotives to power the many standard gauge rail projects being proposed.

The capacity of the wagon assembly plant is 500 wagons per year and it can meet the assembly function of open wagon, container flat wagon, tank wagon and box wagon.

