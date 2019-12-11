Osimhen’s future is uncertain – Lille’s Galtier

ADVERTISEMENT

Lille OSC manager Christophe Galtier fears Victor Osimhen might leave the club in January despite penning a five-year deal six months ago.

Since his arrival in July, Osimhen has established himself as one of the highest-scoring players in Ligue 1 this season with nine goals and three assists in 16 games.

The 20-year-old is reportedly a target for Tottenham Hotspur following the departure of two Lille coaches to join Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff in North London.

When quizzed about the future of the Super Eagles forward, Galtier said it is not certain but he hopes he stays with the team until the end of the season.

“Osimhen will stay at LOSC until the end of the season? Yes I think so, but in football, nothing is certain,” Galtier told BeIN Sports, per But Football.

Osimhen has scored two goals in his debut Champions League campaign and he will be aiming to help Lille end their disappointing Group H outings with a win.

