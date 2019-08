Osimhen wants to emulate Enyeama, Odemwingie

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian youngster and new Lille signing Victor Osimhen admitted he wants to follow in the footsteps of Nigerians who previously represented the club.

The Super Eagles forward ended his association with Belgian side RSC Charleroi when he penned a five-year deal at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Osimhen is keen to get the latest move in his career off to the best possible start after taking part in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria won bronze.

Now, he hopes to make a good impression in France and emulate Nigeria’s celebrated sons – Peter Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama – in the process.

“Lille is a very good club that has a quality project and includes high-class players, even more in recent years,” Osimhen told the club website.

“Great Nigerian players have also played here. I would like to join their lineage and follow their footsteps.

“I am very happy to be here and to join this great club. I am still young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress.”

Osimhen will be hoping to fill the big boots of Nicolas Pepe, who joined Arsenal for a club-record £72million fee.

