Osimhen lands in Italy to seal Napoli move

Victor Osimhen arrived in Italy yesterday alongside his agents to complete a move to Napoli from Lille.

The Super Eagles striker was spotted in Italy by Italian Journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio and he is expected to undergo a medical test.

According to reports, Osimhen has been offered a five-year contract, which is believed to be worth 85 million Euros.

The 21-year-old has been linked with various top clubs in Europe, but he has decided to continue his development at Napoli.

Osimhen joined Lille from Charleroi in the summer and scored 18 goals in all competitions.

