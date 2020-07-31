Osimhen has set high standard for Nigerian players – Elaho

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Nigeria international Friday Elahor has praised Napoli-bound striker Victor Osimhen for his contribution to Lille in the 2019-20 season, and urged other players to emulate him.

The forward is close to sealing a move to the Parthenopeans for a fee believed to be around €81 million, having completed his medical with the side.

The Super Eagles striker delivered eye-catching performances in his debut campaign with the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit which generated interest from a number of European clubs.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions and deservedly won the club’s Player of the Season award, among other accolades.

Despite being in advanced negotiations with Napoli, Lille president Gerard Lopez, recently revealed the club is still receiving offers for the highly-rated striker.

Elaho, who had 14 caps for the Super Eagles, is impressed with the performances from the striker and lauded him for making Nigeria proud.

“I have been following the news about Osimhen going to Napoli, but I don’t know why the deal hasn’t been confirmed yet,” Elaho told the Guardian.

“Again, I think Osimhen has done well for himself and the country. Currently, he is the most rated Nigerian player in Europe. Other players I think should emulate him.

“I read recently that he changed his manager for his move to Napoli scale through. If his club is still reporting that some clubs are still coming for his signature despite his almost completed negotiations with Lille, it shows how good and important he is rated.”

Elaho is backing Osimhen to play a key role for the Super Eagles during the next round of Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

