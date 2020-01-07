Osimhen, Chukwueze beaten to CAF Youth Player of the Year award

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze of Lille of France and Villarel of Spain respectively have been beaten to the 2019 CAF Youth Player of the Year award by Morocco and Borussia Dortmund full-back, Achraf Hakimi.

Hakimi edged pass the Super Eagles duo following his performances for both club and country last year.

The 21-year-old has now won the award twice after clinching it in 2018, while Osimhen claimed the prize in 2015 with Chukwueze yet to taste the individual accolade.

Hakimi has been in scintillating form for the Signal Iduna Park outfit since teaming up with the side and last season, he played a significant role as BVB finished as runners-up in the Bundesliga.

He has notched six goals and contributed six assists across all competitions this term.

The versatile player has also been impressive in his defensive duties for Lucien Favre’s men.

