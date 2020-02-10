Oshoala’s brace helps Barcelona win maiden Spanish Super Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Asisat Oshoala scored twice to help Barcelona claim her maiden Spanish Super Cup trophy after thrashing Real Sociedad 10-1 on Sunday.

It’s the first title for the team this season and the 25-year old’s goals added spice to the team’s victory.

It’s the African Footballer of the Year’s first major title since her debut at the club in 2019, scoring 19 goals in 22 matches in all competitions this season.

