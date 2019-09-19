Oshoala’s appointment as Falcons captain will breed more confusion- Abdullahi

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Super Falcons assistant coach, Mansur Abdullahi has expressed worry that the recent appointment of FC Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala as captain of the senior women’s national team will deepen the ongoing crisis in the team.

Following the sudden resignation of the former technical adviser of the team, Thomas Dennerby, the NFF appointed Falconets coach, Christopher Danjuma to take charge of the team’s upcoming 2020 Olympics African qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While efforts are on to resolve the faceoff between the NFF and Swede tactician, the interim coach on Tuesday announced the appointment of Oshoala as the new captain of the Super Falcons.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Reacting to the development, Mansur Abdullahi told Daily Trust that appointment of the captain should have waited pending the resolution of the crisis in the team.

“I think Christopher Danjuma was hasty in the appointment. The minister is trying to settle the rift between the NFF and Dennerby. What if he returns to his post?

“Is he going to re-appoint Desire Oparanozie? Will the NFF accept such a decision?. There will be more confusion. I feel he should have delayed it.

“I don’t know how they arrived at that decision but if it is not a case of indiscipline, then it is not necessary at this moment,” he said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App