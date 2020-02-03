Oshiomole inciting violence for a state of emergency in Edo — APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has accused the National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole of orchestrating crisis in the state so that a state of emergency could be declared.

The factional state APC publicity secretary, Rev. Joseph Osagiede, made the accusation on Monday in Benin while addressing journalists.

According to him, Oshiomhole has repeatedly disregarded the state government, law enforcement agencies and judicial directives, thereby causing disruptions that had led to bodily harm to citizens and destruction of private and public property.

“Going by the prevailing circumstances, Oshiomhole is hellbent on pushing the state to the precipice with the intent of creating the impression that law and order has effectively broken down in the state, so that a state of emergency will be declared by the authorities,” he said.

He said Oshiomhole’s approach to entrench himself as a godfather in the state and oust governor Obaseki out of office has continued to fan the embers of division, promoting violence and disaffection among the genuine members and leaders of the APC in the state using imported mercenaries.

Osagiede noted that as governor between 2008 and 2016, Oshiomhole would never have tolerated such acts of lawlessness in his usual egoistic style of operation.

He however called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the inspector General of Police to call Oshiomhole to order so that his violence activities does not erode the good legacies that have been built over the year by the APC in the state.

Responding, Samson Osagie, a chieftain of the faction loyal to Oshiomhole, noted that state government has continued in error by putting every blame on other persons, other than itself.

“Governor Obaseki and the state government at the moment have been so confused and irrational in taking their thoughts and actions to blame Oshiomhole for everything they have caused,”.

“Suffice it to say that Oshiomhole or those supporting him in every of their public statements have not issued threats, so the state government and itself are the ones responsible for the attacks and the public is aware of this,” he said.

