Oshiomhole’s removal is ‘Daniel come to judgment’ – VON DG

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has hailed the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which on Tuesday upheld the suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Okechukwu, who is the Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), described it as a “Daniel Come to Judgment” and “good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Okechukwu said he has been vindicated for maintaining that Oshiomhole was no more a valid chairman of the APC because he “failed woefully.”

“That out of narcissism he glossed over his valid suspension by his ward executive and with culture of impunity failed to adhere to the provisions of APC Constitution.

“A man who lost his ward, LGA and State Exco has no reason to remain chairman.

“The good thing is that his suspension will afford a golden opportunity for the leadership of our party to overhaul and reposition our great party along the core progressive tenets, as we enshrined during merger in our constitution,” he said.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had upheld the suspension of Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the APC.

An FCT High Court had on March 4 granted an application by six members of the APC in Edo State suspending Oshiomhole from office.

A three member panel of justices led by Justice Eunice Onyemenam held that Oshiomhole’s appeal challenging his suspension was unmeritorious.

This came on the same day Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State resigned his membership of the APC, after meeting with Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa.

