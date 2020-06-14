Oshiomhole’s faction recommends Obaseki, others expulsion from APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State loyal to the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has recommended the expulsion of governor Godwin Obaseki to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Others also recommended for expulsion are former woman leader of the party, Dr. Aisosa Amadasun and Anslem Ojezua, the factional chairman of the party loyal to Obaseki.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, the factional State acting chairman of the party, David Imuse, said they were recommended for expulsion for violating article 21, sub-section D5 of APC

The APC in Edo State have been engulfed in lingering crisis following the supremacy battle between Obaseki and Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the party.

According to Imuse, Obaseki and the two others have gone to courts in violation of the APC constitution “to shopped for injunctions and rulings to circumvent the processes of law and the provisions of the party constitution in defiance of democratic norms.”

Speaking on the disqualification of Obaseki from contesting the party’s governorship primary by the APC screening committee, he said: “affliction shall not rise a second time.”

“After the bitter experience of losing the governorship of Bayelsa State in court after a well-deserved victory in the elections, it would be foolhardy to allow a candidate with dodgy and faulty academic credentials to fly our party flag in the September 19, 2020 poll”.

Meanwhile, Anslem Ojezua described the recommendation as illegal.

He said Imuse faction would be charged for contempt of court.

