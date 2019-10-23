Oshiomhole: We’ll use Buhari’s 2nd term to accelerate growth

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, says the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari will be used to accelerate economic growth to meet the yearnings of Nigerians.

Oshiomhole said this yesterday in Abuja when a delegation from the Vietnamese Government led by Nguyen Hai Ninh, the Deputy Chief of Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam

paid a visit to members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

He said President Buhari was in a hurry to provide jobs to unemployed Nigerians by reviving textile industry and using the country’s comparative advantage in the sector.

“With a population of 200 million, we have the advantage of a huge market but we also have a huge challenge of ensuring an economic growth that will make that 200 million people comfortable. Before the coming of President Buhari, we have missed a lot of opportunities.

“We had challenges in power supply and of course, we have our own share of security challenges. And of course, the President had to fight corruption so that few people cannot take the wealth of this nation. Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for our President, so we are going to take advantage of this second term to ensure that we accelerate economic growth so that we will meet the needs of our people,” he said.

Nguyen Hai Ninh, who spoke earlier, said they were on the visit to establish official relationship between the APC led government and the communist party of Vietnam.

Soliciting for the assistance of Nigeria in settling the crisis between Vietnam and China over the disputed South China Sea, he advised Nigeria to insist that the dispute be settled according to the UN established laws

