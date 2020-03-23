Oshiomhole shuts APC secretariat, asks staff to remain at home

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressive Congress ( APC) National chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has ordered the closure of the National secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He said this is in line with the Federal government’s directive for people to stay away from large congregations and social gatherings.

Briefing journalist on Monday, Oshiomhole ordered that all staff should remain in their various homes in order to look after their immediate families as the disease spreads across the country.

He said: ”This is just a preventive measure the party has taken by closing down the secretariats for about two weeks so we can manage the situation at hand but if it persists, then we will have to extent the holidays because we need to remain alive to be able to serve the country as a whole and members of the party.

“We, as APC leaders, must be seen to obey the federal government’s rules, it is no longer a secret that we are facing a pandemic all over the world and Nigeria has its own share of the coronavirus although, it is not as bad as other countries but clearly the numbers are increasing as it is said, prevention is better than cure.

“We had a conversation among ourselves, we the NWC, and decided to come up with this decision to shutdown because I am not sure how many of you have private cars, some of you use public transport to come to work which at this moment could be dangerous and I don’t think we will want to take any risk so we have decided to close the office,” he said.

He assured staff of the National Secretariats that their salaries would be disbursed to them all even while they are at home.

