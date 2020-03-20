Oshiomhole presents new APC Deputy National Chairman, Ajimobi to Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Friday formally presented, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, to President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s new deputy national chairman (South).

Oshiomhole, while addressing State House reporters, said President Buhari was “excited” to receive the former governor of Oyo State who replaced the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

He said the President believed that Ajimobi, who played pioneering role in the formation of the party, would bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new task.

“I came to present or reintroduce Senator Ajimobi whom the South-West nominated into the position of Deputy National Chairman, to Mr President.

“He has filled the vacancy created when Mr President appointed Adebayo as a minister.

“The President was excited and delighted to see him as one who will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the party”, he said.

When Ajimobi was asked to react to his rejection by the Ekiti State chapter of the party, Oshiomhole stopped him from answering the question.

The former labour leader, who described the question as being “unfair”, said the majority of states in the South-West settled for him.

He said the protest by one of the six states, Ekiti, was not enough to stop the former governor.

He said: “We have six states in the South-West where the seat was zoned. Ekiti is the only one opposing it.

“As we always say, majority had their way and the minority had their say. That’s all.”

