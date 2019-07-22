…Oshiomhole not behind Edo crisis — Issa Onilu

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is not behind the crisis in Edo State.

The party added that it will not allow the impunity that caused problems in the Bauchi and Edo states houses of assembly to escalate in other states.

This position may not be unconnected with the recent allegation by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who said Oshiomhole was behind the crisis in the state.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said he was not aware of the House of Representatives’ ad hoc committee report that indicted Oshiomhole as the one behind the crisis in Edo State.

“I want to refocus the public through the media on what the issues are, and there is one common issue for both Bauchi and Edo states,” he said.

“It is about the proper inauguration of the Houses of Assembly. Every other issues or stories around it are just unimportant to us as anything else,” he said.

“In Bauchi, we all saw what happened, a 31-member House of Assembly, and just a few numbers, about 11 members hurriedly gathered themselves and purportedly inaugurated the House of Assembly, that is taking us back five, six, seven years. Nigeria has passed that stage,” he said.

He said while what happened in Bauchi was not strange being a state controlled by the PDP, he said it was a shame that an APC controlled state (like Edo) would be involved in such impunity.

“In Edo also, you have a situation where you have nine members, some of them in knickers because they were hurriedly put together and purportedly claimed to have inaugurated the House of Assembly.

“In this case, the rule of law has to be followed and we have demonstrated here as a party at the national level. All this party did two months after we have won the election was to work to ensure we get what we want at the National Assembly. We didn’t go to the National Assembly to compromise the system or the process,” he said.

