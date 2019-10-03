Oshiomhole berates Dickson for calling APC governorship candidate ‘terrorist’

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday said Governor Seriake Dickson resort to using “terrorist” tag on his party’s governorship candidate, David Lyon, because of his intimidating qualities.

Oshiomhole spoke in Abuja while addressing Bayelsa State APC stakeholders and aggrieved governorship aspirants during a reconciliation meeting at the APC national secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his friend resorted to using uncouth language because he was afraid of imminent defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate.

The APC national chairman, who voiced confidence about the victory of his party in the coming poll, urged all stakeholders to embrace unity and support Lyon who he called “a better candidate”.

Oshiomhole, who reacted to Governor Dickson’s comments on the APC candidate, said, “Let me use this opportunity to reply directly to my friend, Governor Dickson of Bayelsa.

“I think he has allowed his fears, lack of self-confidence, his imminent defeat that awaits him and his party to over cloud his judgement as to resorting in the use of inelegant language and uncouth statement to describe one of his own and a fellow citizen of Bayelsa.

“When a governor describes one of his own purely on the account of his political differences, using name of terrorists and such things like that, then he has missed it already.

“And I can understand his fears, if people who go to borrow labels and assume that they are the leaders of the Ijaws and that they are the lions, when they see the real and authentic lion, they are sure to be afraid.

“So, APC rejects and condemns in strong term the raw language unbecoming of a governor, by a man I otherwise admired, the way he has described our candidate.

“We will not come to his own level. On this occasion, we will invoke a popular statement made by Michelle Obama at the peak of the last presidential election in US when she said “when they go low, we fly high”.

“So, when Dickson goes low, we will fly high. We will not join him in using gutter language to describe neither his office or his person, or even their candidate who is about to be defeated.

“Let me assure him (Dickson), we will not go low as he has chosen to go but we will rather go high and higher until he packs out of government house and handover decently like a gentleman to our candidate, by the special grace of God, the next governor of Bayelsa state, David Lyon.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App