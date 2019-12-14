Oshiomhole absent at APC rally

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, was yesterday absent at a rally by a faction of the party to receive the 2016 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his supporters into the state chapter of the APC.

A faction of the APC that has the backing of Oshiomole had earlier fixed the rally at the Garrick Memorial Secondary School but it was later taken to Ize-Iyamu’s house following the ban on political rallies in the state by the state government as well as the restraining order of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Abubakar.

There were sporadic gunshots at the Abuja Junction of First Ugbor Road leading to the area, forcing residents to scamper for safety while vehicles were forced to use alternative routes.

Those present at the rally were a former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Pius Odubu, a factional state chairman of the party, David Imuse, and other members of the Edo Peoples Movement.

Receiving the new members, the state factional chairman, Col. David Imuse, said nobody could claim sole ownership of the party and everybody is welcome.

According to him, all hands must be on deck for the progress and development of the party.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his reception, Ize-Iyamu said he was returning to the APC to add value to it and not to wage war against anybody.

“ For those who feel threatened or apprehensive, I want to reassure them that we are not coming to fight in APC, we are not coming to wage war, we are coming to add value and so, we will continue to stretch our hands of friendship to everyone”, he said.

A former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Pius Odubu, said Pastor Ize-Iyamu had been a foundation member of the party and their hands were widely open to welcome him back.

