Oshiohmole bows, accepts sack of NWC

The former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC), Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, has accepted the decision of National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve the National Working Committee (NWC).

Oshiohmole, who addressed a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, said he had also directed his lawyers to withdraw his appeal pending at the supreme court.

He said he had no regrets for the role he played in the party and highlighted his achievements.

The APC dissolved its National Working Committee following the outcome of the virtual meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party which held on Thursday.

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant (PA) to the President on New Media, confirmed the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) on his twitter handle @BashirAhmaad

According to him the decision was reached following the recommendation of the President.

“Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has been dissolved” he his twit read.

The problem in the APC NWC came to a climax when the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja upheld the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the party National Chairman by the FCT High Court.

At an emergency meeting some members of the NWC loyal to Oshiomhole, appointed the ailing former governor of Oyo State, Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as acting National Chairman of the party.

The former deputy national secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom, in a counter move, addressed a press conference on June 17, where he declared himself the acting national chairman of the party backing his action with the judgment of the FCT high court, which earlier gave him the nod to be the acting national chairman.

Despite his suspension by two Port Harcourt courts and his replacement as the deputy national secretary, Giadom on Tuesday issued a notice of the APC NEC meeting, which members of the dissolved NWC refused to attend.

The National Working Committee (NWC), in a statement issued on Wednesday evening and signed by acting National Chairman, Prince Hilliard Eta, and acting National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama, turned down the invitation to the NEC meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom.

With the support of the president the National Executive Committee appointed Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as Chairman Caretaker/Extra-ordinary convention committee of the party.

Members of the dissolved NWC faulted their purported sack, and threatened to take legal action.

