Osaka returns to No 1 in WTA rankings

US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka returned to the world No 1 spot in the WTA rankings on Monday.

The 21-year-old lost to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of last week’s Rogers Cup but benefitted from the second round defeat of former No 1 Ashleigh Barty and the failure of Karolina Pliskova to reach the semis in Toronto.

Osaka first hit top spot in January, after winning back-to-back majors in New York and Melbourne, making history as the first Japanese player to achieve it.

After seven weeks on top, Barty slips to second with Pliskova in third.

