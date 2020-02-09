Osagie’s play, ‘Kitchen Revolution,’ to feature at Valentine show

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kitchen Revolution,’ a play written by poet and journalist Evelyn Osagie and inspired by Wole Soyinka is set to feature at Words Meet Images (WMI), a Valentine-day show.

This year, the occasion is scheduled to hold in Ifako-Ijaiye local government area of Lagos State on February 14.

“I was at a briefing where he (Prof. Wole Soyinka), reacting to insecurity issues and Amotekun, said: ‘Hunger is real! Poverty is real! It’s very much with us and reaching a critical mass. Amotekun is only part of the story. We should start thinking of ‘Soup Kitchen’ as obtained in other parts of the world’,” Osagie said.

“My art show encourages us to pursue peaceful means to resolving our differences. If we forget the reason why we must fight for the peace and unity in our land, let art, nature, our children and animals remind us,” she said.

This is going to be the fourth edition of the annual show after a successful outing in three different local government areas of Lagos State. The event is Osagie’s art-to-the-street project that is hinged on the message of peace and unity.

Themed ‘Embers of Love.’ guests will be treated to an outdoor art ‘Together series’ installation, open-air poetry, drama and music concert.

Osagie, who currently works with The Nation newspaper, is also the initiator of Project #TASAA campaign. She expresses her voice through diverse arts, especially photography and performance poetry.

