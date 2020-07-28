Ortom’s wife recover from COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom’s wife, Dr. Eunice, has recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from the isolation centre.

Mrs Eunice, in a statement on Tuesday, announced that she has been certified negative for COVID-19 after series of tests conducted on her by staff of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“On the 3rd of July 2020, results from samples earlier collected during routine testings at Government House, Makurdi showed that I, my son and some of my staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“We went into isolation and began management treatment as advised by medical experts.

“It is with gratitude to God that I wish to inform you that, after series of review evaluations, today 28/7/2020 (Monday), we have been confirmed to be fully recovered, certified to be COVID-19 negative and so discharged from isolation,” she stated.

The governor’s wife, therefore, extended appreciation to her husband, Ortom, her family, the medical experts – who are at the frontline in the fight against the pandemic – and everyone who stood by her during the period in show of love.

She also urged all citizens to extend the prayers, love and support showed to her to others who are affected and to humanity in general while hoping that God will provide a solution to end the pandemic soon.

Mrs Eunice added: “I wish to reiterate that being COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by my recovery and that of many others recorded thus far.

“So, there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe.

“I am encouraging people to take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols which are; wearing of face masks, constant washing of hands with soap and running water, maintaining social distance and stay indoors if not necessary to go out.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App