Ortom swears-in 3 women, 12 men as commissioners

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sworn in 15 commissioners including three women and 12 men to steer the affairs of his second term.

Ortom charged the new commissioners to get to work immediately in their various ministries in order to meet the expectations of the Benue people.

The governor said the appointments were based on merit without interference from leaders in the state and as such there would be no excuses for under performances by the commissioners.

He enjoined the appointees to quickly acquaint themselves with the reports of the transition committee and the tenets of their various ministries to deliver the mandate of the electorate reposed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s administration in the state or be shown the way out.

“You are therefore to comply strictly with the core value of our administration as we will not hesitate to drop anyone found wanting. EFCC or ICPC will not run after you if you do the right thing. I will not have problems with you; Benue people too will not have problems with you if the right things are done,” he said.

Ortom added that since there is no longer godfather to hinder the performance of the administration, he expects only the best from the newly formed state executive members because they would be accountable to God and the people.

He further warned the commissioners against any fraudulent practices even as he frowned at cashiers and accountants who are in the habit of collaborating with government appointees to financially wreak public funds.

The governor stressed that anyone caught in fraudulent activities would be made to face the law and that no one should collect monies from contractors under the guise that they were doing so in proxy for him.

Meanwhile, the commissioners were assigned with various portfolios such as; Michael Gusa Esq -Justice, David Olofu – Finance, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar -Education, Unenge Bernard -Land and Survey, Dennis Ekpe Ogbu -Housing, Merga Kachina Esq -Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Ladi Ajene -Youths and Sports and Mrs. Ngunan Adingi -Information and Culture.

Others are; Dr. Ongbabo Elaigwu – Health, Engr. Alexander Shaapera – Works, Timothy Aondona Ijir Ph.D -Agriculture, Engr. Dondo Ahire -Water and Environment, Oyiwona G. Emmanuel Ph.D – Energy, Igirgi Nyiazungwe – Women Affairs and Victor D. Ukaha -Rural Development.

