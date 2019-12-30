Breaking News
I didn’t sponsor Hate Speech Bill, Lai Mohammed cries out
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ortom signs 2020 budget, warns appointees over corruption
ADVERTISEMENT

Ortom signs 2020 budget, warns appointees over corruption

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has signed the 2020 Budget into law.

Ortom, while signing the N189.4billion appropriation bill earlier passed by the State’s House of Assembly, issued a stern warning to members of his cabinet on judicious use of financial resources made available to their various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned them to be wary of the presence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), adding that his government will remain transparent and adhere strictly to due process without shielding any of his appointee who maybe found wanting.

“The EFCC and ICPC are government financial agencies and they are here. I will not be there to aid anyone to subvert justice. It is said that prevention is better than cure.

“If you do the right thing, I will stand for you and at the same time I will not instruct you to do wrong. So that at the end of our tenure, we can all go back and meet our families in peace and not be chased by EFCC,” he said.

The governor thanked the state legislators for achieving a landmark history of passing the budget early as he stressed his resolve to implement the budget to the latter.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.