Ortom salutes Ihyembe, ex-Afribank GMD, at 70

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has congratulated a former Group Managing Director of Afribank and philanthropist, Chief Raymond Ihyembe, on his 70th birthday.

The governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi, on Friday.

Ortom described Ihyembe as a man with profound sense of humility and kindness, who had dedicated his life to selfless service to humanity.

“Chief Ihyembe has positively impacted on the society through numerous developmental initiatives, particularly in the area of education through scholarship schemes and empowerment programmes for youths of Benue State as well as other parts of the country.

“The Endowment Fund he instituted at Benue State University, Makurdi, in 1995, which awarded prizes to the best graduating students in nine courses every academic session for 10 years, made immeasurable impact on the lives of the young graduates,” he said.

The governor said that the ex-banker had continued to make meaningful contributions to the development of the state, including his recent role as a key member of the State Transition Committee.

Ortom wished Ihyembe many more years of service to humanity and God’s blessings.

NAN reports that Ihyembe, who is currently the Vice Chairman, International Chamber of Commerce, holds a Tiv traditional title of Tsar U Tiv (bridge of Tiv people). (NAN)

