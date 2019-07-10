Ortom sacks water board, sanitation managers

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sacked the General Manager of the state’s Water Board, Engr. Michael Zungur and his counterpart of Benue State Environmental and Sanitation Agency (BENSESA), Engr. Andrew Chile.

Ortom relieved the duo of their appointments with immediate effect on Tuesday evening after he paid on the spot-assessment visit to their various place of work in Makurdi.

The governor decried their nonchalant attitudes and inability to effectively manage the affairs of their organisations.

He said that the General Manager of the state’s water board had been unable to provide portable drinking water for residents despite the advantage of River Benue.

Ortom said it was saddening that the water situation had not improved even though, he had visited the board thrice in a bid to make things work.

The governor also observed that the sanitation agency had no reason for not performing as he stressed that Makurdi and its environs were littered with refuse just because of lack of maintenance of the many equipment of the agency.

He therefore, ordered the water board manager to hand-over his duty to the most senior officer in charge of the board and report to the State Head of Service for redeployment while he directed that of sanitation to do same as his replacement would be sought out in no distant time.

Ortom further warned that in realising the goal of his second term in office, he would not condone any slightest incompetence, adding that his action against the ousted managers were justifiable.

