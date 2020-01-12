Ortom reverses increased mock fee for SSCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom on Sunday ordered the Benue State Examination Board to revert to the old registration fee for mock Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in secondary schools in the state.

Ortom, who made the announcement through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, directed that the board stick with the old registration fee of N4,500 for the mock SSCE instead of the increased fee of N6,500 for the examination.

The governor further emphasised that no candidate for the mock examination in the state should be asked to pay the new fees of N6,500.

He also directed the state’s Ministry of Education to ensure that secondary school principals strictly comply with the directive and do not impose arbitrary levies on senior school examination candidates.

Ortom however reassured the people of the state that his administration will continue to place priority on the education of the Benue child.

