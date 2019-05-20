Ortom reappoints Ijohor as SSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has reappointment Professor Anthony Ijohor (SAN) as the Secretary to the State Government.

Ortom also announced his decision to retain his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor announced the appointments of the duo at an expanded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus meeting held on Monday at the Government House in Makurdi.

The statement also indicated that the governor has decided that council polls in the state would hold before the end of 2019.

Ortom added that the Benue State Independent National Electoral Commission (BESIEC) would soon commence processes for the polls.

He further disclosed that caretaker committees shall be constituted to fill the vacuum that will be created at the expiration of the elected councils.

