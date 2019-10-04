  1. Home
Ortom queries agency head over renaming of streets

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday ordered the General Manager of the Urban Development Board to explain within 24 hours why the agency embarked on the renaming of major streets in the state without approval.

Ortom also directed the Board to immediately stop the renaming of major streets in Gboko area of the state and to dismantle the name plates mounted on the affected streets.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesman, Terver Akase, particularly directed the General Manager of the Board to reverse the renaming of Ahmadu Bello Way in Gboko, where the agency mounted a plate bearing the new name.

Our correspondent reports that the renaming of the Ahmadu Bello Way in Gboko to Governor Samuel Ortom, sparked an uproar on social media two days ago.

