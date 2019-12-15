Ortom to meet Buhari over withdrawal of military operation in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has disclosed plan to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over speculations that the military Operation Whirl Stroke may be withdrawn from Benue on the account that peace has been restored in the state.

Ortom made the disclosure on Sunday at a thanksgiving service in honour of a newly ordained priest, Reverend Father Cornelius Anagbe, younger brother to the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe, in Aondona, Gwer West local government area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor through a statement by his spokesman, Terver Akase, said that though the Operation has brought relative peace in troubled parts of the state, there were still pockets of security threats that need to be fully addressed with time, expressing the hope that the presidency would see the reason and heed to his appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He commended the officers and men of Operation Whirl Stroke for their selfless service, commitment and professionalism which have yielded results in the fight against insecurity in Benue State.

Ortom expressed the readiness of his administration to continue to provide support for security agencies operating in the state to enable them succeed.

The governor further stated that Benue’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law remains in force and must be obeyed by all irrespective of where they are coming from, as those who violate the legislation would be sanctioned according to its provisions.

He urged people of the state to always pray for religious, traditional and political leaders for God’s divine direction just as he acknowledged the support and counsel of Bishop Anagbe and the Church in general to the enactment and implementation of the ranching law which in his estimation now been celebrated worldwide.

Earlier, Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe cautioned Christians against clannish interests that could retard development in the society, stressing that he craves for a people – oriented and committed leadership that would evolve policies and programmes with positive impact on people of the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App