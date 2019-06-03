Ortom inaugurates 9th Benue Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday inaugurated the ninth Benue State House of Assembly with a charge to members to carry out their duties effectively for positive impact on the lives of citizens.

Ortom also charged the new legislators to collaborate with the Executive arm of government in order to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

The governor however assured the lawmakers of his administration’s support at all time while he solicited for constructive engagements and dialogue between the Executive, Legislature and the Judicial arms of government for the actualization of set goals.

He urged the new legislators to be exemplary in their conducts, stressing that the society has placed a moral burden on them as public office holders who would be accountable to the people.

Ortom further advised the lawmakers to eschew ethnic, sectional and political sentiments and help government in the drive to end poverty, ignorance and disease with people-oriented legislation.

The governor however restated his administration’s commitment to its five policy pillars of good governance, revenue, security, agriculture-driven industrialisation, science and technology as well as gender, women, youths and persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the member representing Kyan constituency, Titus Uba, was re-elected as Speaker of the House and his Ohimini state constituency counterpart, Christopher Adaji emerged the Deputy Speaker.

A member representing Tiev state constituency, Terkaa Ucha, moved the motion for the election of the speaker, which was seconded by Agnes Uloko of Ado state constituency.

