Ortom hails FG for immortalising late Tarka

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the change of name for the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi.

Ortom yesterday also appreciated the National Assembly for passing the bill which sought to effect the institution’s name change as he specially commended the Member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, John Dyegh who sponsored the bill.

The governor said that the late Senator J.S. Tarka left indelible footprints on the political and economic landscape of the country and deserved to be accorded the honour as it has been done to other notable sons and daughters of the nation.

