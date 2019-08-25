Ortom goes to Japan for TICAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has travelled out of the country to participate in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) billed for Yokohama, Japan.

The event would hold between August 28 and 30, 2019.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on the trip, indicated that his principal would participate at TICAD, initiated by the Japanese Government in 1993 and co-organised every three years by the United Nations, the World Bank and African Union Commission (AUC) with focuses on Africa’s development and economic transformation.

The governor’s spokesman added that Ortom and other Nigerian governors will take part in the main conference as well as its side events.

The statement further noted that President Muhammadu Buhari would be expected to deliver Nigeria’s statement at the conference anchored on the theme: “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future.”

It would be recalled that Ortom had jetted out of Nigeria barely a month ago to attend this year’s Mutual Union of Tiv in America (MUTA) and the Annual Convention of Idoma Association in Maryland and New York in United States which held between August 1 and 4, 2019.

