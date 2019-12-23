Ortom gives scholarship, admission to girl with 302 UTME scores

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State University (BSU) Visitor, Governor Samuel Ortom has directed the institution to offer admission to Miss Goodness Thomas, an indigene of Niger State, who emerged as best graduating student of St. Clement’s Secondary School, Gbaiko Minna for year 2019, but was denied admission by another university.

Our correspondent reports that the story of Goodness being denied admission to study her dream course in the university she applied for went viral on social media few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the report, Ortom, in a statement by his media aide, Terver Akase on Monday, handed the directive to BSU.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He lamented that despite scoring 302 points in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), 278 points in post UTME test and six A1s in her Senior School Certificate Examination, Goodness was not given admission, thereby failing to realize her dream to study Medicine and Surgery.

The governor further gave assurance that his foundation, which runs charity programmes, will place Miss Thomas on scholarship during her stay in Benue State University.

He reaffirms the resolve of his administration to encourage young people, who excel in their chosen careers to succeed, irrespective of religion, tribe and place of origin as he wishes Miss Goodness Thomas a successful academic career.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App