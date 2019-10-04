Ortom extends Benue’s HoS tenure by 2 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has extended the tenure of the Head of Service, Veronica Onyeke, by two years. The decision was reached at the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Ortom on Wednesday in Makurdi.

“The council approved the extension of the years of service of the state Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke by two years,” the governor said through his spokesman, Terver Akase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council also commended Mrs Onyeke and urged her to continue to offer selfless service to the state. She was billed to retire later this year.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App