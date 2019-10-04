  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ortom extends Benue’s HoS tenure by 2 years
ADVERTISEMENT

Ortom extends Benue’s HoS tenure by 2 years

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has extended the tenure of the Head of Service, Veronica Onyeke, by two years. The decision was reached at the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Ortom on Wednesday in Makurdi.

“The council approved the extension of the years of service of the state Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke by two years,” the governor said through his spokesman, Terver Akase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council also commended Mrs Onyeke and urged her to continue to offer selfless service to the state. She was billed to retire later this year.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.