Ortom donates N50m to victims of Makurdi market fire

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has announced the donation of N50million to victims of the fire incident which wrecked havoc at the Makurdi modern market on Tuesday night.

Our correspondent reports that the modern market is the largest in Benue state and built during the regime of the late first civilian Governor of the state, Aper Aku.

Ortom, who visited the scene of the fire incidence on Wednesday, thanked God that no live was lost but worried at the extent of damages suffered by the traders and announced the donation of N50million to help cushion the effect of the victims’ loses.

The governor also said he would set up a commission of enquiry to determine the remote cause of the fire and the two other similar incidents which occurred during the reign of his predecessors.

He sympathised with the victims and urged them not to kill themselves over the tragedy which had befallen them, stressing that the fire was one incident too many in his tenure, considering that not long ago, portions of the Wadata and Wurukum markets were also razed.

Ortom cursed hoodlums who took advantage of the incident to loot shops not affected by the fire.

He added that the enquiry committee when set up among other things would also look into the market leadership suspension with a view of restoring peace.

Earlier, the Secretary, Board of Trustee of the market, Chief Emeka Ofoegbu, told the governor that they (traders) were surprised that despite availability of security in the market, no one could ascertain exactly where and how the fire started.

Ofoegbu said before the Fire Service could gain access to the spot of the incident to quench the fire, it took combined efforts of community youths, security and traders to cut off affected side so as to stem the spread of the fire and pave way for the Service vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Ter Makurdi, Chief Joseph Abenga, said the unfortunate incident had impacted negatively on the economy of the state as the market serves the entire Benue, adding that the incident would be regarded as an accident until proven otherwise.

