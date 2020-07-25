  1. Home
Ortom demands unconditional release of abducted business man

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Saturday, condemned the abduction of the founder and Managing Director of Tito Group of companies, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi by unidentified gunmen.

Akinkunmi was said to have been kidnapped at his GRA home in Makurdi early hours of Friday by a four-man armed gang.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesman, Terver Akase, described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

He said: “Chief Akinkunmi is a peace-loving man who has contributed immensely to the Benue economy, particularly in Makurdi where his companies have employed many youths of the state.”

Ortom, therefore, urged the kidnappers to free the founder of Tito Group to return to his family unhurt and without conditions.

