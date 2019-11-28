Ortom dedicates Appeal court victory to Benue people

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday dedicated his victory at the Court of Appeal to the people of the state who he said gave him a second term mandate.

Ortom who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, noted that the Appellate Court verdict has not only validated the earlier judgment of the Governorship Election Tribunal but also confirmed the choice of Benue voters in the 2019 polls.

“He once more returns all the glory and praise to God Almighty for giving him the opportunity to lead the state for another term.

“Governor Ortom also deeply appreciates the leadership and members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, as well as other Benue people for the support given to him.

“He specially commends his Legal Team for its outstanding performance at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal,” the governor’s aide stated.

Ortom however stressed that the task of building the state is the responsibility of all its people and therefore restated his call on the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 governorship election, Barrister Emmanuel Jime and other contestants in the last election to join hands with him to develop Benue State.

