Organisers pledge best Nigeria Ladies Open golf tourney

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee saddled with organising this year’s Nigeria Ladies Open Golf Championship has promised to deliver an excellent championship.

The tournament will hold next month at the prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairperson of the Organising Committee, Julie Okah-Donli, who is the Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of the Trafficking In Persons, gave the assurance during the unveiling of the championship’s logo in Abuja.

Okah-Donli, who was assisted during the unveiling by the President of Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Ekanem Ekwueme and other members of the Organising Committee, said the members should see the assignment as one to showcase Nigeria as one of the best sporting nations.

“We all know that amateur golfers from Europe, as well as the Southern, Eastern and Western parts of Africa, are coming to participate in this championship.

“But we are not only to showcase our organisational abilities to host a successful event but to prove to them that Nigeria has what it takes to lead Africa.

“Let me thank the LGAN President, Mrs Ekanem Ekwueme, and other Executive Committee members of the Association for finding us worthy by giving us the task of organising the 2019 edition of the Championship.

“We however seek their cooperation and support towards delivering a memorable Championship in history,’’ Okah-Donli pleaded.

In her response, LGAN President, Ekanem Ekwueme, promised the Organising Committee members of the Executive Committee’s unflinching support towards setting a record in organising the best Nigeria Ladies Open Golf championship.

Highlights of the logo unveiling ceremony included the adorning of the Committee Chairperson with the LGAN jacket and presentation of LGAN key holder which symbolises the tee-off of the Championship.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App