Organisations, individuals owe Kano pension fund N49bn

ADVERTISEMENT

Various organizations, individuals and corporate entities have owed Kano State Pension Fund Trustees over N49bn, the immediate past Chairman of the Fund, Alhaji Sani Dawaki Gabasawa has said.

Gabasawa, who stated this while handing over the fund to the Acting Chairman, Alhassan Abubakar Kibiya advised him to intensify efforts to recover the unpaid money.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however said the Fund had paid a total of N43bn pensioners as pension allowance and also settled debt of over N11bn.

The former chairman said the Fund had acquired 76 market Stalls, four Malls and five plots as well as houses. It also inherited five houses in Abuja and acquired 21 other houses at Durumi, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outgoing chairman noted that the Fund owed Kano state retired civil servants an unpaid pension allowance of N16bn.

He, however, accused former Governor of the state, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of spending over N4bn of pensioners money which he used in building houses in Kano.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Council (NLC), Kabiru Ado Minjibir called on the government to settle all outstanding liabilities to allow workers enjoy their entitlements.

He also appealed to governor Ganduje to maintained the 2006 Pension Law in appointing new Chairman of the Trustees.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App