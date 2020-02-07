Organisation to spend N3trn on 7000 orphans

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudi-based International Islamic Relief Organization (IIRO) will spend N3trillion on 7000 Nigerian orphans in ten years.

Representative of the organization, Sheikh Huzaifa Tahir disclosed this during the flag-off of the disbursement of N317 million to 1,176 orphans in Sokoto.

He said that the gesture was meant to support them in the pursuit of education, to become self- reliant as well as responsible in their respective societies.

Daily Trust learnt that the least among the disbursement was N200, 000 as the beneficiaries were in different categories.

The state coordinator of IIRO, Bashir Muhammad said the beneficiaries were selected from Wamakko, Binji, Yabo, Dange Shuni, Sokoto-South and Sokoto-North respectively.

Also speaking, the former Minister of Transport, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, commended the organization for the gesture which he said could help to reduce idleness and by extension addressing insecurity in the country.

