Oraukwu in ‘pains’ over murder of illustrious son, Odunukwe

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Oraukwu in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have still not come to terms with the heinous murder of their illustration son, Chief Ignatius Odunukwe, who was kidnapped and later hacked to death by his abductors.

Chief Odunukwe who had businesses interest across many states of the federation, was lured by his kidnappers who posed as real estate agents interested in buying a property from him.

He was declared missing having been kidnapped last December and his decomposing body found on Thursday, January 16, 2020, after his kidnappers were caught and led the police to the location where they dumped his dismembered body inside a sack in bush.

According to reports, he was last seen when he went to seal a land deal with his murderers who posed as real estate buyers interested in one of his properties. After negotiations, both parties agreed on a price and the agreement was drafted by Odunukwe’s lawyers which he took to the purported buyers.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

His vehicle was found in the premises of the hotel where he agreed to meet with the buyers, but the hotel management said he didn’t enter inside the hotel building and their CCTV covers only the inside of the hotel.

The police after days of search succeeded in arresting one of the suspects who denied knowledge of the incident. But when the police went to his house, they found Odunukwe’s property documents which had been signed. The man insisted that he already concluded the land business deal with Chief Odunukwe and paid for the property.

However, when the police asked him for the account number where he made the payments, he claimed he paid in gold.

The family’s eldest man, 86-year-old Chief Boniface Odunukwe and President-General of Oraukwu Progressive Union, Barrister Cyril Ejidike, described the late Ignatius as a great philathtropist and peace -maker who had contributed immensely to the development of the town in many ways.

According to them, the demise of the late business mogul will be felt by the community as everybody will miss his goodwill.

Chief Odunukwe told Daily Trust Saturday yesterday that he and the entire community were confused with the news about his brother’s death and subsequent dismemberment.

According to him, what they normally hear about were that people were shot with gun and had never heard about murdering people and dismembering them because they wanted to take their property.

“We are totally confused because we have not heard about this kind of killing. This is terrible and an abomination. I never heard of since I was born,” he said.

Odunukwe said his murdered younger brother even came home last December for the burial of their brothers. According to him, the family is appealing to the government to do the needful so that justice would be done to everyone in the case.

On whether the community will give him befitting burial rite given the circumstances of his death, he said he would get all the burial rites saying that he could only be denied if he had committed suicide.

Also, Barrister Ejidike said the community was in pains following the death of their highly illustrious son in such a horrible and painful circumstances.

According to him, since the day his death was confirmed, all of the community was thrown into mourning, saying that the shock was uncontrollable.

He described the late Ignatius Odunukwe as an easy going philanthropist who was committed to the development of the town through youth empowerment and education.

“He loved the town. He was a great philanthropist who had been doing a lot for the development of the town. He built a roundabout and decorated it, and has done so much things that he would be remembered for in ages to come. His family has also been doing great things towards youth empowerment and the development of the community,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App